What you need to know before voting on Election Day in El Paso County

KVIA
Published 11:45 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For those planning to vote on Election Day, El Paso County will have 116 vote centers open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The El Paso County Elections Department provides tools on its website (epcountyvotes.com) to simplify the voting process.

The Voter Dashboard allows you to check your voter registration status, eligibility, voting history and view sample ballots based on your registered precinct.

In order to access the dashboard, enter your first name, last name and date of birth or your Voter Unique Identifier, which can be fount on your Voter Registration Certificate.

Remember that you must bring one of the seven forms of identification required by Texas law to a vote center in order to get a regular ballot.

If you requested a ballot by mail but decide to vote in person, you must surrender your mail ballot at the vote center.

El Paso County Elections Department officials want to remind voters they can follow @EP_Elections on X and El Paso County Elections on Facebook for real-time updates, including voter turnout and election information

Voters with questions can call the Elections Department office at (915) 546-2154 or email epelections@epcounty.com.

Paul Schulz

