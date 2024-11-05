California Democrat Adam Schiff wins US Senate seat long held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff has won the California U.S. Senate seat long held by the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The Los Angeles-area congressman defeated Republican former baseball star Steve Garvey after a low-key campaign. Control of the Senate is in play this year. But Democrats were favored to easily hold this seat in liberal-leaning California, where a Republican hasn’t won a Senate race since 1988. Still, the contest represented a turning point in California politics, which was long dominated by Feinstein, former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer and other veteran Democrats. Feinstein died last year at 90.

