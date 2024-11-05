What to know about Nevada’s key ballot measures, including abortion rights and the voting process

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada is one of nine states where abortion rights are on the ballot. It’s a key issue that could drive voters to the polls in the crucial presidential battleground state, even if abortion access is already legal in Nevada. The measure aims to make abortion legal until viability which doctors say is after 21 weeks of pregnancy a state constitutional right. It would have to pass again in 2026 before the change is made in the state constitution. Nevada voters rejected open primaries and ranked choice voting in general elections, and passed a measure to remove slavery as a criminal punishment from the state constitution.

