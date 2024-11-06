ABC-7 at 4: El Paso family to be featured on America’s Funniest Home Videos

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—A family from El Paso will be featured as a finalist competing for $20,000 on America's Funniest Home Videos, airing this Sunday, November 10.

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

