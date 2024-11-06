Democrats enter a Trump presidency without a plan or a clear leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats spent billions of dollars warning American voters that Donald Trump posed an imminent threat to democracy, that his economic policies would benefit only his wealthy friends, that he was literally a fascist. In the end, voters didn’t care — or if they did, it didn’t matter. Democrats enter a second Trump presidency with no clear leader, no clear plan and no agreement on what caused them to be so wrong about the 2024 election. Most of the elected Democrats who are most often mentioned as 2028 presidential prospects weighed in. Progressive leader Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont excoriated party leadership for having neglected the working class.

