Forte scores 23 as South Dakota downs Texas A&M-Commerce 91-83

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Chase Forte’s 23 points helped South Dakota defeat Texas A&M-Commerce 91-83 on Wednesday night.

Forte shot 5 of 10 from the field and 13 for 16 from the line for the Coyotes (2-0). Cameron Fens added 14 points while going 6 of 10 and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Isaac Bruns had 13 points and shot 6 for 12, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Khaliq Abdul-Mateen led the Lions (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals. Scooter Williams Jr. added 15 points and Tay Mosher had 12 points.

