Man attempts to kidnap a 14-year-old girl in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- While walking home from school on October 28th, Genesis says she was approached by a man who asked if she needed a ride. She says declined, the man drove off but passed her 4 more times before approaching her again.

According to Genesis the second time he approached her he said "Get in my car or I'm going to kill you." Ring camera footage shows Genesis running to a nearby house frantically knocking for help.

The police report states this happened near Torres Elementary School in Northeast El Paso. Genesis' mother, Elizabeth Romero filed a police report when the incident happened. ABC-7 obtained a copy of that report today.

Romero is says she never thought something like this would happen in her neighborhood. "I was thinking, God, you know, that she can watch over my daughter." Romero said.

Police are still investigating they ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.