23-year-old man charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter in death of woman

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Police Department reports that Nathan Verdugo, 23, was arrested and charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter after the motorcycle he was reportedly driving crashed onto a barrier at US-54 South near Ramp K in Central El Paso.

The crash happened on March 3 just after 12:30 a.m. on the US 54 to I-10 West ramp at the Spaghetti Bowl.

Police investigators determined Verdugo was speeding as he enter US 54 South striking the barrier. This caused his passenger, 20-year-old Isabella Rose Mendez to be thrown from the motorcycle.

Verdugo was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Mendez died at the scene.

After STI completed their investigation on April 29, a arrest warrant was filed. The U. S. Marshals Service arrested Verdugo at the 100 block of Boutz in Las Cruces, New Mexico on May 1, according to court documents obtained by KVIA.

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on May 8. under a $150,000 split bond.

Verdugo remains in jail, he has a bond hearing scheduled for May 10 at 10 a.m.

This was the city's 9th traffic fatality.