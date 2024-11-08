Skip to Content
Williams scores 16, Texas A&M-CC downs Dallas Christian 87-36

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Sheldon Williams scored 16 points to help Texas A&M-CC defeat Dallas Christian 87-36 on Friday night.

Williams also contributed five rebounds for the Islanders (1-1). Aaron Potter shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Damarion Dennis had 11 points and shot 5 for 11, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Ny’gel Boozer led the way for the Crusaders with 12 points. Nick Lancit added nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

