Calzada throws 5 touchdown passes and Incarnate Word stays unbeaten in Southland Conference

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Zach Calzada threw five touchdown passes and Incarnate Word beat Lamar 41-20 on Saturday to remain undefeated in the Southland Conference.

Calzada was 23 of 33 for 402 yards with three of his touchdowns going to Roy Alexander, who made eight catches for 163 yards. Jalen Walthall had 165 yards on seven grabs to go with his 165 yards. Dekalon Taylor rushed for 98 yards on 15 carries.

Incarnate Word (8-2, 5-0), ranked eighth in the FCS coaches poll, finished with 606 yards total offense.

Calzada’s 6-yard pass to Jackson Lowe early in the third quarter gave Incarnate Word a 27-13 lead. The victors completed their scoring on Calzada’s 56-yard connection to Alexander midway through the fourth quarter.

Robbie Coleman threw for 238 yards and three scores for Lamar (5-5, 2-3).

Lamar had three turnovers and Incarnate Word two.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25