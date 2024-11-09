Skip to Content
CBP warns citizens about phone scammers impersonating Border Patrol agents

Published 5:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection wants to warn you about scammers posing as Border Patrol agents and CBP officers.

Officials say they have seen a spike in phone calls from concerned citizens who say scammers are seeking information about "suspected illegal activity".

Officials say CBP will not call you out of the blue with threats or promises of money.

They also will not use gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers.

CBP says if you get a call from someone asking for money or personal information, hang up, and report the call to the Federal Trade Commission online.

More information is available on the CBP website.

Paul Schulz

