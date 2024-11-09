Gabalis, Britten lead Tarleton State to 38-21 victory over West Georgia

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Victor Gabalis threw two touchdown passes, Kayvon Britten had two short touchdown runs, and Tarleton State defeated West Georgia 38-21 on Saturday in a matchup of first versus last in the United Athletic Conference.

Bam Smith opened the scoring for the Texans (8-2, 5-1) with a 20-yard scoop-and-score on the third play of the game.

After West Georgia (3-7, 0-7) tied it on Dylan Gary’s 16-yard touchdown reception from Quincy Casey late in the first quarter, Britten put Tarleton State up 21-7 with his TD runs of 4 yards and 1 yard.

The Wolves stayed closed with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Davin Wydner to T.J. Lockley.

Gabalis threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Darius Cooper to make it 28-14 in the third, but the Texans still led only 31-21 before Gabalis connected with Cody Jackson from 17 yards out to make it 38-21 midway through the fourth.

Gabalis completed 20 of 28 passes for 242 yards. Cooper caught five for 117 yards.

Wydner was 17-for-32 passing for 174 yards with the two TDs and two interceptions. Casey was 3-for-6 for 37 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

