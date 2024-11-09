Nelson scores 21 as Utah Valley takes down UTEP 89-60

OREM, Utah (AP) — Dominick Nelson had 21 points in Utah Valley’s 89-60 victory against UTEP on Saturday night.

Nelson added eight rebounds for the Wolverines (2-0). Tanner Toolson scored 16 points while going 5 of 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Hayden Welling shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding three blocks.

Devon Barnes led the way for the Miners (1-1) with 13 points and two steals. Otis Frazier III added 11 points and three steals for UTEP. Ahamad Bynum also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.