Palestinian hospital official says 17 killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli strike on a home sheltering displaced people in the northern Gaza Strip killed at least 17 people. The director of a nearby hospital that received the bodies said the dead include nine women, and that the toll was likely to rise as rescue efforts continue. The hospital director said they were killed in a strike on a home in the urban refugee camp of Jabaliya, where Israel has been carrying out an offensive for over a month. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Israeli forces have encircled and largely isolated Jabaliya and the surrounding area for the past month, allowing in only a trickle of humanitarian aid. Hundreds of people have been killed and tens of thousands of have fled.

