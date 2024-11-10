Storm-weary Philippines forcibly evacuates thousands of villagers as latest typhoon blows near

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Thousands of people are being forcibly evacuated from 2,500 villages in the northern Philippines as another typhoon threatens the region already devastated by floods and landslides from three storms in less than a month. Typhoon Toraji has sustained winds of 81 mph and was forecast to blow over the mountainous Luzon region Monday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was in the region Sunday to inspect the damage from the last storm and help distribute food. The typhoon is expected to barrel northwestward across Luzon, weaken as it crosses a mountain range and then blow into the South China Sea. Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the region is already soaked and more susceptible to floods and landslides.

