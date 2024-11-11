Police in China detain a driver who drove into a crowd and then fled
Police in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai say they have detained a 62-year-old man after he rammed a car into people exercising at a local sports center on Monday evening and fled. State media report that one of the four hospitals that took in people for treatment said it had more than 20 injured people. It is not immediately clear whether it was an attack or an accident. No motive was mentioned, and police say investigations continue.