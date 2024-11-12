A pregnant woman sues for the right to an abortion in challenge to Kentucky’s near-total ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A pregnant woman has filed a lawsuit seeking the right to an abortion in Kentucky. It’s the latest challenge to the state’s near-total ban on the procedure. The suit was filed Tuesday in state court in Louisville. It says Kentucky laws blocking abortions violate the plaintiff’s rights to privacy and self-determination under the state constitution. The woman is a Kentucky resident identified by the pseudonym Mary Poe to protect her privacy. She is about seven weeks pregnant. It says she wants to terminate her pregnancy but cannot legally do so in Kentucky because of the ban.

