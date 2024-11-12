Skip to Content
Deen scores 22 as Bradley defeats UTSA 85-72

Published 10:23 PM

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Duke Deen’s 22 points helped Bradley defeat UTSA 85-72 on Tuesday.

Deen also added six rebounds and five assists for the Braves (2-1). Almar Atlason scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds. Darius Hannah shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Amir “Primo” Spears led the Roadrunners (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Raekwon Horton added 15 points, six rebounds and five steals for UTSA. Marcus Millender finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

