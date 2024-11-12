Investigators believe Wisconsin kayaker faked his own death before fleeing to eastern Europe
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Investigators say they believe a Wisconsin kayaker missing since mid-August faked his death before fleeing to Europe. Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podell said in a news release that Ryan Borgwardt’s family reported him missing Aug. 12. Searchers found his vehicle near Green Lake as well as his overturned kayak on the lake. Searchers spent weeks looking for his body before the sheriff’s department learned that Canadian law enforcement authorities had run his name through their systems the day after he disappeared and that he had obtained a second passport in May. Podell said that investigators now believe Borgwardt is alive and likely in eastern Europe.