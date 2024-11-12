Johnson leads five Longhorns in double figures in 105-58 win over Chicago State

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tre Johnson scored 19 points to lead five Longhorns in double figures and Texas rolled to a 105-58 win over Chicago State on Tuesday night.

Johnson, the SEC freshman of the week who came in averaging 28.5 points a game and shooting 56% from the arc, was 6 of 9 from the floor, including 4 of 6 on 3-point tries in 22 minutes.

Ze’rik Onyema added 18 points, Arthur Kaluma had 15 points and eight rebounds, Kadin Shedrick 12 points and Julian Larry 10 for the Longhorns (2-1), who shot 57% and dominated points in the paint 50-18.

Jalen Forrest and Matthew Robinson scored 14 points apiece and Saxby Sunderland added 10 for the Cougars (0-3), who shot 30%.

Leading by 32 at halftime, the Longhorns used a 17-0 run with consecutive 3-pointers by Johnson to go out in front by 53 midway through the second half.

Texas shot 53% in the first half with Johnson scoring 10 points. Five of those points came on the end of a game-opening 12-0 run with the margin continuing to escalate throughout the first half. Johnson’s other five points in the period came at the end of a 13-0 run for a 36-point lead, the Longhorns’ largest of the half which ended with Texas ahead 52-18.

