No. 12 Baylor has 7 players in double figures in 104-67 win over Sam Houston

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jayden Nunn had 19 points with five 3-pointers to lead seven Baylor players scoring in double figures and the 12th-ranked Bears won their home opener 104-67 over Sam Houston on Tuesday night.

The Bears (2-1) got double-doubles from Miami transfer Norchad Omier (18 points and 10 rebounds) and freshman VJ Edgecombe (13 points and 10 rebounds). They haven’t trailed in their two games since a 38-point loss in a top-10 matchup at Gonzaga, including a win over then-No. 16 Arkansas.

Duke transfer Jeremy Roach had 12 points and eight assists while Josh Ojianwuna’s 11 points included a dunk only 10 seconds into the game that put Baylor ahead to stay. Robert Wright III and Jalen Celestine both had 10 points.

Lamar Wilkerson had 19 points for reigning Conference USA champion Sam Houston (1-2). Josiah Hammons had 14 points, and Dorian Finister 13.

Takeaways

Sam Houston: Wilkerson, an All-Conference USA pick and the team’s leading scorer last season, had 17 points by halftime. The Bearkats lost eight players and replenished their roster with four transfers and five true freshmen.

Baylor: The Bears had an impressive inside-out performance. Of their 104 points, they scored 52 in the paint and 42 on 3-pointers, plus eight free throws.

Key moment

Wilkerson made three consecutive 3s in a span of 1:06 late in the first half, and the Bearkats were still down 46-35 with 3:37 left. Baylor got a dunk from Ojianwuna and a 3-pointer from Nunn in that span, and Sam Houston never got closer.

Key stat

Baylor shot 58.6% from the field while winning its first home opener in Foster Pavilion. The Bears moved into the arena in January.

Up next

Baylor is home Sunday night to play Tarleton. The Bearkats play Sunday at Lamar.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 all season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball