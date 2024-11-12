Reynolds, White combine for 33 points to lead TCU over Texas State 76-71

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Noah Reynolds scored 17 points, Trazarien White added 16 and TCU beat Texas State 76-71 on Tuesday night.

Texas State used a 14-4 run, capped by Dylan Dawson’s 3-pointer, to pull to 72-68 with 1:32 left. But the Bobcats had a turnover and missed a 3-pointer before another Dawson 3 made it 74-71 with 3 seconds remaining.

Frankie Collins added 13 points and Brendan Wenzel had 12 for TCU (3-0), which shot 54% (28 of 52) from the field but missed more than half of its free-throw attempts (15 of 32).

Tylan Pope scored 17 points to lead Texas State (2-1). Joshua O’Garro added 14 points and Kaden Gumbs scored 10. Dawson finished with 15 points and made four of the Bobcats’ five 3-pointers. The Bobcats shot 18 of 21 (86%) from the free-throw line.

TCU opened on a 16-6 run. Texas State answered with a 25-9 surge for a 31-25 advantage and led 37-35 at halftime. O’Garro scored 12 points and Pope and Drue Drinnon added eight apiece. White scored 12 points and Reynolds had 10 in the first half for the Horned Frogs.

TCU opened the second half on a 9-2 surge run and led the rest of the way.

TCU has won all four games in the series, each played at home. The Horned Frogs won the previous meeting, 108-99 in triple-overtime on Nov. 24, 2009.

