Tanner scores 18, Abilene Christian beats McMurry 101-55

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Colby Tanner had 18 points in Abilene Christian’s 101-55 victory against McMurry on Tuesday night.

Tanner finished 6 of 12 from 3-point range for the Wildcats (2-1). Dontrez Williams scored 14 points and added three steals. Yaniel Rivera went 5 of 12 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Jalen Cherry led the War Hawks with 10 points. McMurry also got eight points from Gervai Maeweathers. Sunny Parker also had seven points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.