Federal judge orders Oakland airport to stop using ‘San Francisco’ in name amid lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the Port of Oakland to stop using San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport as its airport’s new name while a lawsuit by the city of San Francisco over copyright infringement is ongoing. San Francisco sued over what it says is a trademark violation. It asked a federal judge to issue a preliminary injunction, saying Oakland airport’s new name is confusing people who want to fly to the San Francisco International Airport. The judge on Tuesday issued an order agreeing with the copyright violation argument, saying San Francisco spent millions to develop its brand. A Port of Oakland spokesperson says they are reviewing the ruling and considering their options.

