No. 14 Creighton routs Houston Christian 78-43, Greg McDermott becomes Bluejays’ career wins leader

AP College Football Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 16 points, Steven Ashworth added 13 and No. 14 Creighton blew out Houston Christian 78-43 on Wednesday night to make Greg McDermott the Bluejays’ all-time coaching wins leader.

McDermott has won 328 games at Creighton since taking over for Dana Altman in 2010. Altman, now at Oregon, won 327 games from 1994-2010.

The Bluejays (3-0) held Houston Christian (1-2) to 25% shooting and the lowest point total against them since 2017.

The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner continued his torrid shooting, going 6 of 6 from the field to put him at 35 of 38 through three games for a nation-leading 92.1%.

The Bluejays came out sluggish, scoring only three points through the first 5 1/2 minutes. They turned up their transition offense, Kalkbrenner began asserting himself in the post and the rout was on after a 16-0 run gave them a double-digit lead that kept growing.

D’Aundre Samuels led the Huskies with eight points.

Takeaways

Houston Christian: The Huskies, picked last in the 12-team Southland Conference, dropped to 0-16 all-time against ranked opponents.

Creighton: The Bluejays got off to a slow start for a third straight game, missing seven of their first eight shots. They have gotten away with it against three overmatched opponents but won’t be able to once the competition gets stiffer.

Key moment

Creighton outscored the Huskies 36-5 over the last 16 minutes of the first half, holding them without a point over an eight-minute span.

Key stat

Houston Christian shot 15.2% from the field (5 of 33) the first 20 minutes and only scored 12 first-half points, the lowest by a Division I team this season.

Up next

Houston Christian hosts Division III Rockford on Saturday, the same day Creighton hosts Kansas City.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball