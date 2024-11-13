No. 8 Houston routs Louisiana 91-45 to rebound after loss to No. 5 Auburn on Saturday

HOUSTON (AP) — Terrance Arceneaux had 14 points off the bench, Milos Uzan scored 13 points and No. 8 Houston routed Louisiana 91-45 on Wednesday night.

Mercy Miller had 12 points off the bench, and J’Wan Roberts and Emanuel Sharp each added 11 points for Houston (2-1), which rebounded after losing to Auburn 74-69 on Saturday night.

The Cougars, who have won a 24 straight at home, shot 45.6%, including 10 of 23 from 3 and outrebounded Louisiana 46-28.

Christian Wright had eight points, and Chancellor White, Kentrell Garnett and Kyndall Davis each scored seven points for Louisiana (1-2). The Ragin’ Cajuns shot 32.6%.

Takeaways

Louisiana: The Ragin’ Cajuns have lost 24 straight against ranked teams. … Louisiana started 6 of 10 from the field, but Houston’s size and defense wore it down, with the Ragin’ Cajuns missing nine of their last 11 shots to end the first half.

Houston: The Cougars started slow, missing their first six shots, but their defense will kept them in it. Houston hit 15 of its last 24 shots, including the last five, to end the first half with a 51-25 halftime lead.

Key moment

Trailing 10-6 with 14 minutes remaining in the first half, Houston responded with a 20-5 run to open up an 11-point lead. Sharp started the run with seven straight points, and Miller scored nine points in the spurt.

Key stat

Houston forced 23 turnovers and owned a 27-3 advantage in points off turnovers.

Up next

Houston hosts Hofstra on Friday, Nov. 22, and Louisiana hosts Rice on Tuesday.

___

