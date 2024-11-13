Russia strikes Kyiv with a combined drone and missile attack, the first in months
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has struck Kyiv with a sophisticated missile and drone attack for the first time in 73 days. The top official in the Ukrainian said Wednesday that capital defense forces destroyed several cruise and ballistic missiles and up to a dozen drones. In the past, such combined attacks aimed to overwhelm air defenses and cause maximum damage. A 48-year-old man suffered head injuries, according to emergency services.