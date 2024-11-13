San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich has been away from the Spurs because he had a mild stroke, team announces
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich has been away from the Spurs because he had a mild stroke, team announces.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich has been away from the Spurs because he had a mild stroke, team announces.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.