Correction: Trump-United Nations story

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In a story published Nov. 13, 2024, about what President-elect Donald Trump’s election could mean for the U.N., The Associated Press erroneously reported Allison Chatrchyan’s title and that she was attending the U.N. climate conference. She is a climate change researcher at the AI-Climate Institute at Cornell University, not the director. The AP, quoting Chatrchyan, also wrongly identified how soon it would take effect if Trump decides to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord. That could be one year, not four.

