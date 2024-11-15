Jaden Wells scores 16 to help UT Arlington knock off Texas College 95-69

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jaden Wells’ 16 points helped UT Arlington defeat Texas College 95-69 on Friday night.

Wells shot 6 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Mavericks (2-2). Brandyn Talbot scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Brody Robinson had 14 points and finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 5 for 5 from the line.

Tyrone Woods Jr. finished with 20 points for the Steers. Ty’Quan Neal added 16 points and six rebounds and Shayston Cornish scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.