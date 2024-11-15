Jake Paul wins unanimous decision over Mike Tyson as the hits don’t match the hype in eight-round bout
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jake Paul wins unanimous decision over Mike Tyson as the hits don’t match the hype in eight-round bout.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jake Paul wins unanimous decision over Mike Tyson as the hits don’t match the hype in eight-round bout.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.