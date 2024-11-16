ACU beat Tarleton St. 35-31 for UAC title, clinches program’s first FCS playoff berth

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Maverick McIvor threw four touchdowns passes, including 1-yarder to Sam Hicks with 19 seconds left and Abilene Christian beat Tarleton State 35-31 Saturday night to win the United Athletic Conference title and clinch a berth in the FCS playoffs for the first time in program history.

Hicks had 137 yards rushing and a TD on 24 carries and added seven receptions for 38 yards for Abilene Christian (8-3, 7-1). Blayne Taylor had 168 yards receiving on 10 catches.

Corbin Poston kicked a 25-yard field goal with 1:46 to play to give Tarleton State (8-3, 5-2), ranked No. 12 in the FCS coaches poll, a 31-28 lead but McIvor, who finished 35-of-55 passing for 391 yards, took over from there. The sixth-year senior in his third season at ACU completed 8 of 11 passes — his only incompletions coming when the No. 15 Wildcats, who were out of time outs, killed the clock — for 75 yards, including the winner to Hicks in the left flat.

Victor Gabalis completed 15 of 20 passes for 304 yards and three touchdown and Darius Cooper had six receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns for the Texans. Kayvon Britten had 101 yards rushing on 22 carries and Braelon Bridges ran eight times for 73 yards and a touchdown.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25