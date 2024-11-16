Amos and Rice earn 77-75 OT win over Northwestern State

HOUSTON (AP) — Kellen Amos scored 16 points, including five in the overtime, as Rice knocked off Northwestern State 77-75 on Saturday night.

Amos also contributed eight rebounds and seven assists for the Owls (3-1). Trae Broadnax added 11 points while shooting 3 of 7 from the field and 4 for 10 from the line while he also had five rebounds. Alem Huseinovic shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Demons (1-3) were led in scoring by Jon Sanders, who finished with 27 points and four assists. Addison Patterson added 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Love Bettis had 12 points.

Broadnax put up six points in the first half for Rice, who led 27-25 at the break. Amos shot 1 of 1 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line on the way to his five points in the overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.