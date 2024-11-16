Beljan scores 21 and Little Rock knocks off UTSA 81-64

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ante Beljan’s 21 points helped Little Rock defeat UTSA 81-64 on Saturday night.

Beljan added five assists for the Trojans (2-2). Mwani Wilkinson scored 19 points and added eight rebounds and four steals. Isaiah Lewis shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Amir Spears finished with 15 points and five assists for the Roadrunners (1-2). Marcus Millender added 12 points for UTSA. Sky Wicks finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Little Rock took the lead with 5:28 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 36-26 at halftime, with Lewis racking up nine points. Little Rock pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 19 points. They outscored UTSA by seven points in the final half, as Beljan led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

