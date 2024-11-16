Skip to Content
Houston Christian earns 84-64 win over Rockford

HOUSTON (AP) — Elijah Brooks scored 21 points as Houston Christian beat Rockford 84-64 on Saturday night.

Brooks added six rebounds for the Huskies (2-2). Bryson Dawkins scored 18 points while going 7 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 5 from the line and added five rebounds. Peyton Rogers went 4 of 5 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

Micah Swanson finished with 20 points and six rebounds for the Regents. Cooper Jackson added 12 points for Rockford. Noody Lacey also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

