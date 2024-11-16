No. 14 SMU moves closer to ACC title game by beating Boston College 38-28 for 7th win in a row

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Kevin Jennings threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns, Brashard Smith ran for 120 yards with a score and 14th-ranked SMU moved closer to making the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game in its league debut with a 38-28 victory over Boston College on Saturday.

Jennings was 24-of-35 passing and his 38-yard TD to Jordan Hudson, who caught the ball in stride behind the secondary inside the 5, put the Mustangs (9-1, 6-0 ACC) ahead to stay with 8:52 left in the third quarter as they won their seventh game in a row. Smith’s run for the 2-point conversion made it 28-21.

SMU is the only of the 17 ACC teams without a league loss, while No. 12 Miami and No. 17 Clemson both have one. The ACC champion is guaranteed a spot in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.

Boston College (5-5, 2-4) had opened the second half with an eight-play, 83-yard drive capped by new starting quarterback Grayson James’ 20-yard TD run for a 21-20 lead. The FIU transfer, who completed 18 of 32 passes for 237 yards, also had two 19-yard completions to Reed Harris on that drive.

Smith became the 12th SMU player with a 1,000-yard rushing season. His 4-yard TD run before halftime came a play after he drew a pass interference penalty near the goal line on third down and ended a 92-yard drive.

Collin Rogers made three field goals for SMU after missing wide left on a 24-yard kick the opening drive of the game. His 41-yarder on the last play of the first half gave SMU a 20-14 lead after an exchange of interceptions.

James had a 13-yard TD pass to Kamari Morales with 1:03 left in the first half, ending a drive when he had a 32-yard completion on third-and-20, and a 19-yarder on fourth down. But two plays after the Eagles got the ball back, when Carter Davis had an interception with a 26-yard return plus a 15-yard penalty to the SMU 15, James was picked off in the end zone by Isaiah Nwokobia.

First-year Boston College coach Bill O’Brien’s decision earlier in the week to start James prompted second-year starter Thomas Castellanos to leave the team. Castellanos had two fourth-quarter TD runs last December when the Eagles won 23-14 in the Fenway Bowl to snap SMU’s nine-game winning streak.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: O’Brien made the quarterback change after James provided a second-half spark in last week’s win over Syracuse. James had won his only other start, a comeback victory Sept. 28 over Western Kentucky when Castellanos was out injured. The Eagles piled up 417 total yards, their most since 559 in Week 2 against Duquesne. James was solid and should give them a chance to get bowl eligible.

SMU: No other team moving up to one of the power conference had ever started 2-0, much less 6-0. The Mustangs have won 17 of their last 18 regular-season games and have won a school-record 15 consecutive conference games, including their last nine in the American Athletic Conference to win that league last year.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

SMU was coming off an open date last week when it dropped a spot in the AP Top 25 from 13th, which was their highest ranking since being third in 1985. Idle No. 12 Miami is the only ACC team ahead of the Mustangs in the poll.

UP NEXT

Boston College finishes the regular season with two home games, the the first against North Carolina next Saturday.

SMU plays its regular-season road finale at Virginia on Saturday.

___

