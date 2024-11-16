Ron Peace throws for 4 TDs to rally East Texas A&M to 41-40 victory over Houston Christian

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Ron Peace had a 2-yard touchdown toss to Sean Sallis with 36 seconds remaining and East Texas A&M held on for a 41-40 victory over Houston Christian after Dillon Fedor missed a 44-yard field goal on the final play on Saturday.

Peace led East Texas A&M (3-8, 2-3 Southland Conference) on a 10-play, 56-yard drive for the win after Houston Christian (4-7, 2-4) missed two field goals, lost a fumble and went three-and-out twice on its final five possessions.

Peace completed 40 of 65 passes for 400 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions for the Lions. Three of his touchdowns went to Christian Jourdain, who finished with six receptions for 106 yards. Max Epps returned an interception 55 yards for a score and a 14-7 lead in the first quarter.

Cutter Stewart threw three touchdown passes to AJ Wilson, Semaj Brown returned an interception for a score, and Houston Christian rode a 26-point third quarter to a 40-35 lead until East Texas A&M’s final drive.

Stewart totaled 310 yards on 15-for-30 passing with three touchdowns and an interception for the Huskies. Wilson turned four catches into 206 yards. The two teams combined for 710 yards through the air and 197 on the ground.

Houston Christian grabbed a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter when Brown picked off Peace and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown. BK Jackson evened the score four minutes later with a 1-yard touchdown plunge.

Peace connected with Christian Jourdain for a 20-yard score and the Lions led 21-7 midway through the second quarter. Stewart answered with a 45-yard scoring strike to AJ Wilson to get the Huskies within seven at halftime.

Stewart fired a 67-yard scoring strike to Wilson to give the Huskies a 26-21 lead after the two-point try failed. Stewart hit Wilson for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage the next time with the ball for a 12-point advantage.

Champ Dozier returned a kickoff 97 yards for a Huskies’ touchdown in between a pair of touchdown passes covering 15 and 17 yards from Peace to Jourdain as the two teams combined for 40 points in the third quarter.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football