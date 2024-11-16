Special Traffic Investigators on scene, all I-10 West lanes closed near Downtown El Paso due to collision

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All lanes of I-10 West are closed between Piedras St and Cotton St near downtown El Paso early Saturday morning.

According to the El Paso Police Department, Special Traffic Investigators are looking into the details of the collision.

Police officials say the call came in just after 12:29 a.m. Saturday.

The El Paso Police Department posted the following on X just after 2 a.m. Saturday:

I-10 West at Downtown Exit 19B, Collision, UPDATE, all lanes closed, thru traffic must exit at Piedras Exit 21, seek alternate route, minor back up, clearing time until further notice.

