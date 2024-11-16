Skip to Content
News

Special Traffic Investigators on scene, all I-10 West lanes closed near Downtown El Paso due to collision

Breaking News
KVIA
Breaking News
By
Published 3:28 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All lanes of I-10 West are closed between Piedras St and Cotton St near downtown El Paso early Saturday morning.

According to the El Paso Police Department, Special Traffic Investigators are looking into the details of the collision.

Police officials say the call came in just after 12:29 a.m. Saturday.

The El Paso Police Department posted the following on X just after 2 a.m. Saturday:

I-10 West at Downtown Exit 19B, Collision, UPDATE, all lanes closed, thru traffic must exit at Piedras Exit 21, seek alternate route, minor back up, clearing time until further notice.

Stay tuned to KVIA on-air and online for the latest details.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content