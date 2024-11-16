Skip to Content
Todd’s 21 lead Arkansas State over Stephen F. Austin 59-49

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Taryn Todd had 21 points in Arkansas State’s 59-49 win against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

Todd added six rebounds and three steals for the Red Wolves (3-1). Kobe Julien scored nine points while shooting 4 for 14 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 0 of 3 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds and three steals.

Kyle Hayman led the way for the Lumberjacks (2-2) with 12 points and six rebounds. Stephen F. Austin also got 11 points and 12 rebounds from Nana Antwi-Boasiako. Chrishawn Christmas also put up six points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

