Taylor Jones scores 22 to help No. 4 Texas rout DePaul 91-61

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Jones had 22 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 4 Texas rout DePaul 91-61 on Sunday.

The 6-foot-4 senior was an efficient 10-of-13 from the floor and the Blue Demons (2-2) had no way to stop her on either end of the court.

The Longhorns (3-0) dominated on the defensive end, forcing 25 turnovers while tallying 11 steals and five blocks.

The Blue Demons went over seven minutes without a basket in the opening quarter, enabling Texas to jump out to an 11-point lead by the end of the period. DePaul pulled within six in the opening minutes of the second, but gave up three layups in a row and trailed by double digits for the remainder of the game.

Graduate student Jorie Allen had 23 points for the Blue Demons.

Takeaways:

Texas: The Longhorns did not make a single 3-pointer, but they didn’t need to. Texas scored 62 points in the paint, accounting for over 68% of its total points.

DePaul: The Blue Demons shot just 37.5% from the field, including 10-of-23 on layups. Ultimately, DePaul couldn’t overcome Texas’ size in the frontcourt.

Key Moment

After DePaul cut the deficit to 10 with just under three minutes until halftime, Jones scored seven of the final nine points heading into the break. That included an and-one layup with two seconds to go, which put the Longhorns ahead by 15.

Key Stat

The Longhorns were incredibly efficient on the glass, earning 23 offensive boards compared to DePaul’s 10. Texas had 22 second-chance points as a result of its rebounding success.

Up Next

Texas: The Longhorns will return to Austin to host Tarleton State on Wednesday.

DePaul: The Blue Demons will face its second consecutive 2024 NCAA Tournament team, Green Bay, on the road on Thursday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball