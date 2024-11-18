Receiver Nico Collins is active for Texans against Cowboys, ending 5-game absence

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston receiver Nico Collins is active for a “Monday Night Football” meeting with the Dallas Cowboys, ending a five-game absence because of a hamstring injury.

Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr, who entered the week tied for fifth in the NFL with 7 1/2 sacks, is out with an ankle injury. Cornerback Kamari Lassiter also is out with a concussion.

Collins led the NFL with 567 yards receiving when he went down, and still leads Houston in that category.

The return of Collins comes with quarterback C.J. Stroud in a bit of mini-slump and the AFC South-leading Texans on a 1-3 slide.

Collins was activated off injured reserve last week, but the Texans decided to hold him out for the 26-23 loss to Detroit.

The Cowboys put quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve following season-ending surgery for a torn hamstring. Cornerback Josh Butler was signed off the practice squad to take Prescott’s spot on the roster.

Dallas receiver CeeDee Lamb was active after showing up on the injury report with a back issue late in the week. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis had already been ruled out with a neck injury.

