Pakistan’s Imran Khan gets bail in a graft case but with more cases pending, he is staying in prison

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The lawyer for Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan says he has been granted bail in a graft case but with a slew of other charges pending against him, the opposition leader is staying in prison. Still, the order on Wednesday by a superior court in the capital, Islamabad, was a boost for Khan in the case in which he is accused, along with his wife, Bushra Bibi, of keeping and selling state gifts in violation of government rules when he was in power. Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in 2022, has denied the charge. The hearings in the trial on the graft charges started in July and are still ongoing.

