No. 10 Tennessee wraps up home slate in almost a no-win situation hosting struggling UTEP

UTEP (2-8) at No. 10 Tennessee (8-2, No. 11 CFP), Saturday, 1 p.m. EST (ESPN+, SECN+).

Series record: Tennessee leads 3-0.

What’s at stake?

This is almost a no-win situation for the Tennessee Vols. The primary focus will be playing well enough to convince the College Football Playoff committee that they have recovered from the loss to Georgia and are worthy of being considered for one of the coveted spots. If they win big, they’re supposed to. If the UTEP Miners play well and the game’s relatively close, it’s a problem for the Vols. Miners first-year coach Scotty Walden refuses to look beyond the present. Walden says he won’t be tempted to use some of his young players just to get experience.

Key matchup

Nobody could figure out how the Tennessee defensive line disappeared against Georgia. The Vols didn’t notch a single sack and rarely hurried the quarterback. That leaves the Vols’ defensive front with a lot to prove. Granted, having success against UTEP won’t make up for the issues at Georgia.

Players to watch

UTEP: WR Trey Goodman: In the Miners’ overtime victory over Kennesaw State, Goodman caught 12 passes for 150 yards. It was the most receiving yards by a UTEP receiver in 17 years.

Tennessee: MLBs Jeremiah Telander and Jalen Smith. Losing Keenan Pili to a season-ending knee injury against Florida was a big hit to the Vols defense losing a force in the middle of the second level. Tennessee has had lapses on plays Pili usually made leaving the Vols something to clear up.

Facts & Figures

Tennessee has won seven straight at home and looking to wrap up a second 7-0 record at Neyland Stadium in three seasons. … A win would give the Vols at least nine victories in a season for a third consecutive season under coach Josh Heupel. … The Vols have won 20 straight games when rushing for at least 200 yards. … Tennessee DE James Pearce has 8 1/2 tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. … In FBS power rankings, UTEP is ranked 127th out of 134 teams. … UTEP has 1,247 yards rushing as a team, 17 more than Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson (1,230). … Sampson has a school record 21 TD runs. That leads the SEC and is tied for second in FBS. … Miners QB Skyler Locklear has completed 67% of his passes (126 of 185) with five interceptions and nine TDs. … UTEP last visited Tennessee in 2018 with the Vols winning the first three by double digits.

