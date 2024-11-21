Youngstown State secures 72-62 victory against Monmouth

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Nico Galette and EJ Farmer each scored 16 points to help Youngstown State defeat Monmouth 72-62 on Thursday night.

Galette added 10 rebounds for the Penguins (2-2). Farmer added seven rebounds. Ty Harper had 12 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Hawks (0-6) were led by Jaret Valencia, who recorded 18 points and eight rebounds. Abdi Bashir Jr. added 14 points and three steals for Monmouth. Madison Durr had 11 points.

Galette scored 10 points in the first half and Youngstown State went into the break trailing 38-29. Youngstown State used a 12-0 second-half run to take the lead at 43-42 with 15:08 left. Farmer scored 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.