Jones scores 11 as Coastal Carolina downs IU Indianapolis 71-57

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Rasheed Jones’ 11 points helped Coastal Carolina defeat IU Indianapolis 71-57 on Friday night.

Jones added five rebounds for the Chanticleers (2-3). Denzel Hines scored 10 points while going 4 of 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Jordan Battle had 10 points and shot 2 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Paul Zilinskas led the Jaguars (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Sean Craig added 13 points for IU Indianapolis. Jarvis Walker also put up 10 points and six rebounds.

___

