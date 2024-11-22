Lanier’s huge first half propels No. 11 Tennessee to 77-62 win over No. 13 Baylor in the Bahamas

Associated Press

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Chaz Lanier made seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points — all in the first half — as No. 11 Tennessee cruised past No. 13 Baylor 77-62 on Friday night to win the Baha Mar Championship title.

Lanier took the drama out of the game early, making five 3-pointers in the first four minutes to carry the Volunteers (6-0) to a 16-2 lead. His final 3 just before the halftime buzzer gave Tennessee a 47-20 advantage.

Lanier finished 9 of 16 from the field and 7 of 10 from 3-point range and was named the tournament’s MVP. Jordan Gainey added 16 points to Tennessee.

Coming off a double-overtime victory over No. 22 St. John’s on Jeremy Roach’s buzzer-beater a night earlier, Baylor (4-2) outscored Tennessee 42-30 in the second half to make it respectable.

Norchad Omier finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds and VJ Edgecombe scored 20 points for the Bears. Roach was held to eight points.

Takeaways

Tennessee: A night after a ragged first half had the Vols clinging to a one-point intermission advantage against Virginia, Tennessee came out firing and Baylor had no answer.

Baylor: The Bears showed the effect of playing two overtimes Thursday night. This time, they couldn’t mount an improbable comeback from a big first-half deficit.

Key moment

Lanier’s 15-point onslaught in the opening four minutes set the tone. Tennessee led 23-4 with 11:40 left in the half.

Key stat

Baylor went 6 of 22 (27.3%) from 3-point range. Tennessee went 12 of 27 (44.4%).

Up next

Tennessee hosts UT Martin on Wednesday.

Baylor hosts New Orleans on Wednesday.

