Beebe, Kitna team to lead UAB over Rice 40-14

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Kitna threw for two touchdowns, Lee Beebe Jr. ran for two and UAB beat Rice 40-14 on Saturday.

The teams exchanged two touchdowns each in the first quarter before UAB (3-8, 2-5 American Athletic Conference) went in front for good on two Jonah Delange field goals and Adrian Maddox’s 99-yard pick-6 on the final play of the first half for a 27-14 lead. Rice (4-7, 3-4) had driven to the 3-yard line with six seconds remaining when Maddox picked off E.J. Warner.

Beebe rushed for a career-high 161 yards on 16 carries, including a 48-yard touchdown. Kitna was 18-of-23 passing for 174 yards. Corri Milliner made six catches for 90 yards, including a 45-yard score for the Blazers.

Warner finished 28-of-49 passing for 222 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions for the Owls.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25