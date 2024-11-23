Skip to Content
Clark puts up 17 as Texas A&M-CC takes down Le Moyne 82-61

Published 5:03 PM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark had 17 points in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s 82-61 win against Le Moyne on Saturday night.

Clark had seven rebounds for the Islanders (3-3). Damarion Dennis went 4 of 6 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Owen Dease shot 3 for 6, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with seven points.

Ocypher Owens finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Dolphins (2-5). Robby Carmody added 13 points for Le Moyne. Nate Fouts also recorded 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

