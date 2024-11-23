Langston Reynolds scores 31, Northern Colorado defeats Prairie View A&M 114-98

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Langston Reynolds scored 31 points as Northern Colorado beat Prairie View A&M 114-98 on Saturday night.

Reynolds had six rebounds for the Bears (5-2). Isaiah Hawthorne and Broc Wisne added 17 points apiece.

Nick Anderson led the Panthers (1-5) with 32 points. Jordan Tillmon added 22 points and Marcel Bryant finished with 17 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.