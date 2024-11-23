Skip to Content
News

Langston Reynolds scores 31, Northern Colorado defeats Prairie View A&M 114-98

KVIA
By
Published 8:21 PM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Langston Reynolds scored 31 points as Northern Colorado beat Prairie View A&M 114-98 on Saturday night.

Reynolds had six rebounds for the Bears (5-2). Isaiah Hawthorne and Broc Wisne added 17 points apiece.

Nick Anderson led the Panthers (1-5) with 32 points. Jordan Tillmon added 22 points and Marcel Bryant finished with 17 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content