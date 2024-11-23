Presbyterian wins 71-61 over Monmouth

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Kobe Stewart scored 17 points as Presbyterian beat Monmouth 71-61 on Saturday.

Stewart had five rebounds and six assists for the Blue Hose (5-3). Kory Mincy added 16 points while shooting 4 for 11 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. Jamahri Harvey shot 5 for 14, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Hawks (0-8) were led in scoring by Jack Collins, who finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Monmouth also got 12 points and two steals from Justin Ray. Madison Durr had seven points. The loss is the eighth straight for the Hawks.

Presbyterian took the lead with 4:56 left in the first half and never looked back. Stewart led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them ahead 45-32 at the break. Presbyterian used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 17-point lead at 61-44 with 8:51 left in the half before finishing off the win.

